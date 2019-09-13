Braun, bullpen power Brewers to 7th straight win

Ryan Braun clubbed a two-run homer in the third inning and the Milwaukee Brewers held on to knock off the Miami Marlins 3-2 in Miami on Thursday.

Mike Moustakas drove in the first run for the Brewers with a sac-fly in the first as Milwaukee swept the four game series with the Marlins, extending their win streak to seven straight games overall.

Gio Gonzalez started and worked four innings and the Brewers bullpen didn’t allow a single base runner over the final five innings, striking out ten of the 18 batters they faced.

Freddy Peralta picked up the win and Josh Hader posted his 31st save.

Hernan Perez came up with the key defensive play in the bottom of the first. The Brewers second baseman fielded a ground ball at second base and threw home to cut down a sliding Miguel Rojas.

Braun’s homer in the third came after Gio Gonzalez collected his first hit of the season, a single off of Miami starter Caleb Smith. Smith wound up surrendering all three runs to take the loss.

Miami went 1-6 on their homestand.

The Brewers remain tied with the Chicago Cubs for the final wildcard spot in the National League. They are in St. Louis for a matchup with the first place Cardinals with the first of a three-game series on Friday night at Busch Stadium. Adrian Houser (6-5, 3.59) goes for the Brewers. Adam Wainwright (11-9, 4.16) pitches the series opener for the Cardinals.