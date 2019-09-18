Brewers extend stay hot, pull into wild card tie

The Milwaukee Brewers managed just four hits against the San Diego Padres on Tuesday night, but two of them went for home runs in a 3-1 victory at Miller Park.

Lorenzo Cain and Mike Moustakas both homered, with Moustakas’ blast breaking a 1-1 tie in the seventh inning. Trent Grisham ended the scoring in the 8th with a sacrifice fly to center field in the eighth, driving in Ben Gamel, who reached on a double.

Brandon Woodruff got the start for the Brewers after being sidelined by an oblique injury since late July. He pitched two innings, allowing no hits, walking one and striking out four. He reached 99 on the radar gun and was working his fastball in the upper 90’s throughout his two innings of work.

Gio Gonzalez took over in the third, the first of four relievers to finish off the Padres. Drew Pomeranz pitched the final two innings, recording six straight outs, four by strikeout.

The Padres only run came when Hunter Renfroe hit a solo home run to left field off of Matt Albers in the top of the seventh.

The win was the 82nd of the season for the Brewers, officially clinching their third straight winning season.

Game three of the four game series is Wednesday night. Adrian Houser gets the start for the Brewers.