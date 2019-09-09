Brewers getting help from the unexpected, take 3 of 4 from Cubs

Tyler Austin’s pinch-hit three-run homer snapped a 3-all tie in a five-run fourth inning, sending the Milwaukee Brewers to a 8-5 win over the Chicago Cubs in the series finale at Miller Park on Sunday.

Eric Thames also homered as Milwaukee took 3-of-4 in the series, doing what they had to do to get back into Wild Card playoff contention. The Brewers dropped the series opener on Thursday night, then won three straight to climb to within two games of the Cubs for the final Wild Card spot.

Last week, manager Craig Counsell said if his team was going to have a chance, they were going to need to get contributions from backup players and that’s what he got this past weekend.

Austin’s home run off of Cubs starter Jon Lester was the biggest blow, but Tyrone Taylor got his first major league hit, an RBI single in the sixth and pitcher Brent Suter worked two innings of relief for his first win since June 21, 2018.

The Brewers also pulled to within a half-game of the Arizona Diamondbacks, who lost in a walk-off to the Cincinnati Reds. The Philadelphia Phillies won, so they stay tied with the Brewers.

The Brewers open a seven-game road trip with the first of a four game series tonight in Miami against the Marlins. Jordan Lyles (10-8, 4.46) faces Miami’s Robert Dugger (0-1, 4.00) in the pitching matchup.