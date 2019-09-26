Brewers in the playoffs but want more (AUDIO)

The Milwaukee Brewers clinched a wildcard playoff spot on Wednesday night. After celebrating the victory, they got up Thursday morning and beat the Reds again, this time 5-3. The Brewers kept pace with Washington for the top wildcard spot and moved to within a game of the idle Cardinals in the Central Division.

With three games to play, the Brewers are hoping to keep winning and get the Cardinals to slip up in the division. St. Louis closes with three home games against the struggling Cubs. The Brewers finish with three games in Colorado against the Rockies.

On Thursday, Orlando Arcia clubbed a three-run, bases loaded double to get the Brewers on the board in the fourth dinning. Ben Gamel followed up with a double of his own as the Brewers put four on the board to go up 4-1. They would score another run in the fifth. The Reds scored single runs in the first, sixth and eighth innings.

Chase Anderson (8-4) worked five innings for the win. Josh Hader came on in the 8th to record a four-out save, his 37th of the season.

Luis Castillo (15-8) took the loss. He walked the bases loaded in the fourth inning, then gave up the back-to-back doubles to Arcia and Gamel.

The Brewers managed only five hits off of the Reds pitching staff but took advantage of some walks to put it all together in that four-run fourth.

It was the seventh straight win and 18th in the last 20 games for the Brewers, who are a Major League best 20-4 in the month of September.

Eric Thames left the game in the second inning, after feeling hamstring discomfort for the second straight day.

For the Reds, broadcaster Marty Brennaman broadcast his final home game, capping off a 46 years of calling Reds games in Cincinnati. He was honored during a pregame ceremony.

AUDIO: Craig Counsell on where they stand with 3 left to play :18

AUDIO: Craig Counsell on the Brewers four-run fourth :21

AUDIO: Josh Hader on the Brewers being 1-game back with 3 to play :13