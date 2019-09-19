Brewers offense goes MIA in loss to Padres

The Milwaukee Brewers were held to just three hits and fell to the San Diego Padres 2-1 at Miller Park on Wednesday night.

Padres starter Dinelson Lamet struck out 14 Brewers in his six innings of work to earn the win (3-5). It snapped the Brewers four-game winning streak, as they lost for just the second time in the last 13 games.

The Padres scored first in the third inning. Greg Garcia led off with a base hit and Seth Mejias-Brean followed with a home run to right-center field on a 0-2 pitch from Brewers starter Adrian Houser.

The Brewers put runners on second third in the bottom half of the inning with one out, but Lamet struck out Yasmani Grandal and Mike Moustakas to end the threat.

Houser (6-7) took the loss, allowing two runs on three hits with no walks and five strikeouts in five innings of work.

The Brewers struck out 16 times in all. Their only run came in the bottom of the sixth when Keston Hiura hit his 17th home run of the season to right-center field.

Yasmani Grandal, who has caught 13 straight games, is expected to get a day off from behind the plate in the series finale on Thursday afternoon. Manny Pina has recovered from a concussion and is ready to play again.

Grandal drew his 100th walk of the season in the first inning, becoming just the second Brewer to achieve that total. Prince Fielder accomplished it three times, drawing 114 in 2010, 110 in 2009 and 107 in 2011.

Jordan Lyles is scheduled to get the start for the Brewers in the series finale on Thursday afternoon.