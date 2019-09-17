Brewers win series opener against the Padres

The Milwaukee Brewers opened their final home stand of the 2019 regular season by knocking off the San Diego Padres 5-1 at Miller Park on Monday night.

Cory Spangenberg drove in three runs with a run scoring single and a two-run triple and Travis Shaw added a pinch hit home run, his first in yearly three months to power the Brewers.

The Brewers won for the 10th time in the last 11 games, remaining one game behind the Chicago Cubs for the second National League wild card spot. By way of Washington’s 4-2 loss in St. Louis, the Brewers are now within 1 1/2 games of the Nationals for the top wild card position.

San Diego’s only run came in the fourth when Eric Hosmer’s double scored Manny Machado to tie the game 1-1. Spangenberg broke the tie with a two-run triple.

Zach Davies (10-7) earned the win, allowing a run on two hits and a walk while striking out four.

Freddy Peralta, Alex Claudio and Jay Jackson finished up to seal the Brewers victory.