Cubs break it open late, double up Brewers 10-5

The Chicago Cubs did a number on the Milwaukee Brewers bullpen on Thursday night, pulling out a 10-5 victory in the opener of a four-game series at Miller Park.

Kyle Schwarber had the big blow, a grand slam in the sixth off of Drew Pomeranz as the Cubs went from a 4-4 tie to a 9-4 lead.

Wilson Contreras went 4-for-5 with a homer and an RBI double in the win. David Bote added a solo shot in the ninth as the Cubs won their third straight and increased their Wild Card lead to five games over the Brewers.

Jose Quintana earned the victory, allowing four runs over five innings, improving to 13-8.

Hernan Perez, Yasmani Grandal and Cory Spangenberg clubbed home runs for the Brewers in the loss.

The Brewers send Zach Davies to the mound in game two of the series tonight against Chicago’s Cole Hamels.