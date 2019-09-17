Drivers sought in fatal hit-and-runs

The drivers involved in two recent fatal hit-and-run crashes in Wisconsin are still being sought by police. A 60-year-old pedestrian severely injured in a Madison hit-and-run accident on Thursday, September 12 has died.

The name of the Town of Brooklyn man has not been released and Madison police are still searching for the driver. It was raining at the time and the victim was wearing dark clothing. Accident scene investigators said the impact with the vehicle caused him to land more than 100 feet away.

In Waupaca County, the sheriff’s department has identified a woman killed in a hit and run crash on Saturday. Deputies said 49-year-old Jacqueline Johnson of Waupaca died at the scene. Johnson was walking on Highway 10 near Fleet Farm around 1:15 a.m. when she was struck.

WIBA, WHBY