Evers leading trade mission to Japan

Governor Tony Evers is leading a trade delegation to Japan. They’ll meet with Japanese leaders, visit the headquarters of Japanese companies doing business here, and help promote state exports during the nine day trip.

“Japan and Wisconsin have a longstanding relationship and deep ties,” Governor Evers said. “I look forward to renewing those relationships, learning more about our Japanese partners, and increasing opportunities for Wisconsin businesses.”

The 28 member delegation will be in Tokyo on Monday and Tuesday in the annual Midwest-Japan Association Conference, before moving on to Yokohama and Chiba City. It’s Evers’ first international trade mission since being elected.