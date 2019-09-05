Evers taps Missy Hughes to lead WEDC

Governor Tony Evers has named his choice to lead the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation. A statement from Evers’ office said Thursday that he’s appointing Missy Hughes as as Secretary and CEO of the state’s development agency.

I’ve said all along that a 72-county approach to economic development is critical to creating middle-class jobs and growing the economy. I’m thrilled to welcome Missy Hughes to our team to lead @InWisconsin. — Governor Tony Evers (@GovEvers) September 5, 2019

Hughes has a background in agriculture. She’s been Chief Mission Officer and General Counsel for Organic Valley/CROPP cooperative since 2003.

Mark Hogan had led WEDC since 2015 and stepped down effective this week. Hughes won’t start until October 1. A provision passed as part of the lame-duck legislative session following Evers’ election prohibits him from immediately appointing this position.