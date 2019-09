Former Wisconsin Badger running back Melvin Gordon will reportedly end his holdout and report to the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday.

The Kenosha native has been missing since the start of training camp in a contract dispute. He’s not expected to play when the Chargers (1-2) face the winless Miami Dolphins on Sunday.

The Chargers will have the next two games after that, at home. They’ll face the Denver Broncos and the Pittsburgh Steelers the following two weeks.