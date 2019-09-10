Grisham leads Brewers past Marlins

Trent Grisham finished a home run shy of the cycle, going 5-for-6 and driving in two runs, leading the Milwaukee Brewers to a 8-3 win over the Marlins in Miami.

Yasmani Grandal clubbed a two-run homer and Lorenzo Cain had three hits and drove in a run for the Brewers, who extended their winning streak to four games.

Grisham started the night hitting just .222. Five hits later and his average climbed to .260.

Matt Albers got the final two outs of the fifth to get the victory in relief.

The Brewers couldn’t make up any ground on the Cubs in the Wild Card race. The Cubs knocked off the San Diego Padres 10-2 to stay two-games in front of the Brewers.

Miguel Rojas went 3-for-5 with two RBI for Miami. Ryan Duggar was the first of nine Marlins pitchers and took the loss. Miami has dropped three of their last four games.

Chase Anderson pitches game two of the series for the Brewers on Tuesday night.