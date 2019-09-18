Hospitals oppose AARP caregiver legislation

Wisconsin hospitals say proposed legislation would saddle them with more regulations related to discharge planning. The Care Act would require that hospitals provide instructions to caregivers upon the discharge of their family members. Helen Marks Dicks is with AARP Wisconsin.

“This bill has passed in 40 other states, and so it is not a radical idea. And it is something that is being implemented across the country,” she said during a Capitol press conference on Tuesday. AARP cited a survey that indicates one-third of Wisconsin caregivers don’t feel they have received adequate post-discharge care information.

Beth Dibbert is Chief Quality Officer for the Wisconsin Hospitals Association. This is a boiler plate piece of legislation, that really fulfills AARP’s national agenda, of getting this passed in all states,” she said.

Dibbert said hospitals here are already doing a good job for their discharged patients and caregivers, citing information from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, which found Wisconsin ranks second in the nation in patient satisfaction rates regarding post-discharge care and information.