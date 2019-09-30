House Dems ready to proceed on impeachment

On the Sunday shows, Wisconsin House Democrats said they’re ready to proceed on impeachment. Madison area Congressman Mark Pocan, on WKOW’s Capitol City Sunday, said the president’s call with the Ukranian president is clearly different than the allegations in the Mueller report

“And if the White House continues to do what they did with the Mueller report, where they refused to cooperate in giving us witnesses, we’re going to move ahead. We’re not playing around anymore.”

Congresswoman Gwenn Moore of Milwaukee, who’s already voted for articles of impeachment, was on WISN’s UpFront. “It’s not just that we don’t like this man. This man is a national security threat.”

None of Wiscosin’s House Republicans were available to appear on the program. Congress is on a two week recess, but Democratic leaders in the House say their investigation will proceed.