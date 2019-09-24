Jason Church enters 7th CD race

Republican Jason Church, an aide to U.S. Senator Ron Johnson and an Afghan war veteran who lost his legs in an explosion in combat, has entered the race for the 7th Congressional District. Church introduced himself in a video released Monday

“President Trump is making tough decisions. He’s trying to secure our border. He’s trying to create jobs. But he needs help. He needs help from outside politics. People who don’t owe anything to anyone. People who just want to do things right.”

Church said he’ll serve four two-year terms if elected. He’ll face state Senator Tom Tiffany in a Republican primary December 30. The special election to replace congressman Sean Duffy will take place January 27. So far, no Democrats have announced that they’re running.

