Kelly wins on PGA Tour Champions

Jerry Kelly played bogey-free golf on Sunday, closing with a 4-under-par 68, posting a 2-shot victory in the Ally Challenge in Grand Blanc, Michigan. It’s the second victory of the year for the Madison native, drawing him closer to Schwab Cup leader Scott McCarron.

Kelly had a pair of birdies on the front nine, and he took control on the back nine, making his final birdie on the par-3 17th. Woody Austin shot a final round 69 to finish along in second place.

Kelly also won two months ago, capturing the American Family Insurance Championship at University Ridge in Madison. He becomes the fourth multiple winner this year on the PGA Tour Champions, joining McCarron (three wins), and Steve Stricker and Bernhard Langer (two each).

Kelly earned $300,000 for the win after finishing the tournament at 16-under par.

Fox Point’s Skip Kendall finished tied for 48th.