Kenosha police shut down operation of vape cartridge king

Kenosha cops have taken down a sophisticated operation making counterfeit vaping cartridges. Investigators say Tyler Huffhines’ ten employees made him millions of dollars by filling 3,000-to-5,000 illicit cartridges every day for nearly two years.

The vapes were laced with THC oil sold for $16 a pop. Kenosha police arrested Huffines last week. He’s due in court Friday to be formally charged.

The Drug Enforcement Administration, the Kenosha Drug Operations Group and other agencies executed search warrants at two homes last week. During the searches, they found $59,000 in cash, eight firearms and ammunition, 31,200 vape cartridges filled with THC ready for shipment and 57 mason jars filled with what Huffhines claimed was THC oil, according to Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth.

“Of this type, it’s the largest we’ve ever had, and as far as I know, it’s probably one of the largest in the country,” Beth said.