Kind says Congress needs to ‘claw back’ trade authority from President Trump

Third District congressman Ron Kind says President Trump has been irresponsible in pursuing his trade and tariff policies. The LaCrosse Democrat said during a conference call on Wednesday that Congress has deferred to the executive branch on trade policy for decades.

“I think it’s time now for Congress to start clawing back a lot of that authority, especially given how irresponsibly President Trump has used this authority.”

Kind said the failure of Trump’s trade wars is evident, in its effects on Wisconsin farmers. “I think many of them were hopeful that this guy knew what he was doing, that he had a longer term plan on strategy, but I don’t see it… I’ve never seen it.”

Kind said there is bipartisan support in Congress to restrict the president’s powers to set trade policy and enact tariffs. China announced Wednesday that a new round of trade talks will begin in October. President Trump insists that China wants to reach a new trade agreement.