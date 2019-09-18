Madison alders ask Air Force to reconsider F-35 placement at Truax

After hours of conversation, the Madison Common Council has decided to ask the Air Force to reconsider placing F-35 fighter jets at Truax Field.

Tuesday night’s council meeting hosted public comment, with most residents who spoke calling for the council to oppose the jets, which would replace the 115th Fighter Wing’s current F-16 jets, which are nearing the end of their service life.

Two possible resolutions were brought to the table. One, declaring the common council doesn’t want the jets at Truax Field due to noise. The other, acknowledging the noise concerns, but also pointing out the economic benefits, giving the Air Force the chance to mitigate any concerns. The final resolution combines language from the two.

Ultimately, it’s not up to the Common Council or local government to make a decision on the future of F-35s in Madison. The council’s decision is another public comment the Air Force will weigh before making the final decision in February of 2020.

WIBA