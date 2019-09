Madison will be looking for a new police chief after a surprise announcement by Mike Koval.

Chief Koval announced in his Sunday morning blog that he’d be stepping down from being the chief effective Monday morning and that it was an honor to serve Madison.

Mayor Satya Rhodes Conway thanked Koval for his years of service to the city and that her office will be working with the Police and Fire Commission to find a new chief. Until then, Assistant Chief Vic Wahl will lead the department.