Man killed and police officer wounded in Clark County standoff

We are learning a Loyal man who barricaded himself inside his home that led to an overnight standoff with police was shot and killed after he fired shots at deputies who were trying to apprehend him.

The State Justice Department’s Division of Criminal Investigation has now taken over the case involving 77-year-old Robert Domine, who fired upon officers as they entered his Loyal home early Friday morning. Domine’s bullets struck the bullet-proof vest of a Clark County Sheriff’s Deputy, who did receive minor non-life-threatening injuries. Domine was then shot and killed by a Marathon County Sheriff’s Deputy. That officer is now on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of a state-led investigation.

Officers spent nearly two full days tracking Domine through Clark County, after he eluded officers Wednesday morning when they tried arresting him on an outstanding Taylor County warrant. He escaped on foot to a wooded area south of Loyal, where he apparently spent Wednesday evening. By Thursday afternoon, Domine was back inside his Loyal residence, where the standoff began.

Officers eventually deployed tear gas canisters into the home early this morning, and the exchange of gunfire ensued shortly after that.

Sheriff’s departments from Clark, Marathon and Eau Claire Counties responded, along with police departments from Loyal, Greenwood and Marshfield. Police Chief Rick Gramza sent his city’s special response team and their armored vehicle to assist.

The Division of Criminal Investigation is still collecting evidence at the scene to determine the facts of the case, and will turn over investigative reports to the Clark County District Attorney’s Office when the investigation concludes.

WDLB