Moncrief, Sikma ready to enter basketball Hall

Former Bucks greats Sidney Moncrief and Jack Sikma will be inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame on Friday night.

They’re joined by Paul Westphal, Al Attles, Bobby Jones, Vlade Divacs, Carl Braun, Chuck Cooper, Bill Fitch and the WNBA’s Teresa Weatherspoon. Also entering the Hall are a pair of college teams: the Tennessee A & I men from 1957-59, the first to win three straight titles; and the Wayland Baptist women’s teams that won 131 straight games from 1953-58.

Moncrief ranks third on the Bucks all-time list in points (11,594), second in games played (695), first in free throws made (3,505), second in assists (2,689) and third in steals (874).

Sikma was originally drafted by Seattle out of Illinois Wesleyan in 1977. He averaged 15.6 points, 9.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists in 14 NBA seasons with the Super Sonics and the Bucks. Sikma is also the only center to lead the NBA in free throw percentage for a season, shooting 92% from the line in 1987-88.