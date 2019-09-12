Moustakas leads Brewers to 6th straight win (AUDIO)

Mike Moustakas returned to the Brewers lineup on his 31st birthday and celebrated by clubbing two home runs in a 7-5 Milwaukee victory over the Miami Marlins on Wednesday night. It was their sixth straight victory, drawing even with the rival Chicago Cubs for the final wild card playoff spot in the National League.

Chicago fell to the San Diego Padres 4-0 in San Diego.

The Brewers played for the first time without star Christian Yelich, who is sidelined for six weeks with a fractured right kneecap.

Moustakas’ first home run of the night came in the third. Cory Spangenberg singled to lead off and Yasmani Grandal followed with a walk to bring Moustakas to the plate. After two balls, Moustakas deposited the next pitch into the right field seats for his 32nd homer of the season.

Brewers starter Zach Davies helped the cause with a RBI single in the fourth to make it 5-2 Milwaukee.

Miami got home runs from Isan Diaz and Garrett Cooper to tie the game 5-5 in the fifth. The score would stay that way until the 9th.

Grandal drew a two-out walk, his fourth of the game and Moustakas sent a fastball into the upper deck in right field to give the Brewers the lead and eventually the win. It was his 33rd homer of the season and the 13th multi-homer game of his career.

Josh Hader came on to finish off the Marlins in the ninth, recording his 30th save of the season.

Trent Grisham homered to lead off the game for the Brewers, continuing a recent trend in which the Brewers are scoring first and playing with the lead.

The Brewers wrap up their four game series on Thursday afternoon, sending Gio Gonzalez (2-2, 3.98) to the mound against Miami’s Caleb Smith (8-9, 4.11). First pitch is set for 12:10 p.m. CT.

AUDIO: Mike Moustakas on his 2 HR’s and the Brewers win :14

AUDIO: Craig Counsell on Moustakas and the Brewers :22

AUDIO: Craig Counsell on Yasmani Grandal’s 4-walk night :14