National Guard says Hardwood Range remains closed to hunters, hikers

The National Guard’s Hardwood Range training area will not be open to hunters and hikers this fall.

Captain Joe Trovato says that change is due to recent policy shifts in the Department of Defense. “What the Air Force considers a hazard has greatly expanded over the past decade or so, just due to the types of munitions that they do use.”

Trovato says that’s because of the possible danger that someone will get hurt on the munitions that they drop during training. “It’s a low percentage probability certainly, however keeping with Air Force regulation, we certainly don’t want to expose anyone to any risk, even if it’s remote.”

Trovato says they’re sorry that they can’t allow that access, but that the safety of the general public and citizens is a top priority of the National Guard.