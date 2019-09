Just barely half of freshman on the University of Wisconsin campus are home-grown. Fifty-point-three percent of the freshman class comes from Wisconsin high schools. The rest are from other states or other countries.

It’s the largest percentage of non-Wisconsin students in 25 years. UW officials say they’re not discriminating against in-state students, but out-of-state and international students are very attractive, since pay much higher tuition than students here at home.