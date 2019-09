The Green Bay Packers signed 10 players to their practice squad on Sunday, all 10 were with the Packers during the 2019 preseason.

Added to the teams practice squad are: TE Evan Baylis, RB Tra Carson, CB Kabion Ento, WR Allen Lazard, DL James Looney, T Yosh Nijman, LB Randy Ramsey, LB Brady Sheldon, WR Malik Taylor and QB Manny Wilkins.

The transactions were announced Sunday by Packers General Manager Brian Gutekunst.