Packers put Greene on I.R.

The Green Bay Packers have lost one of their most flexible defenders when they placed safety Raven Greene in injured reserve on Monday.

Greene left Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings with an ankle injury and needed to be carted off the field. It’s expected that he’ll need surgery and miss a couple of months. He is eligible to return from IR in eight weeks.

The second year safety spent much of his time as an extra defensive back that lined up in the box as an inside linebacker. Greene was a replacement for injured linebacker Oren Burks.

Burks isn’t expected to return yet this week against Denver and the Packers will be thin on the inside without Greene.

Greene played more than half of his snaps in the opener against the Bears, in the box. Against the Vikings, he spent most of his team at linebacker.