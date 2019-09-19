Packers send Davis to Raiders

Just over two weeks into the season, the Green Bay Packers sent wide receiver and return specialist Trevor Davis to the Oakland Raiders with a reported sixth-round draft pick coming back to Green Bay in return.

On Monday, the Packers had claimed kick return specialist Tremon Smith off waivers from the Kansas City Chiefs. Smith was a sixth-round pick of the Chiefs last year and finished fourth in the NFL in kick returns with a 26.9 yard average.

Smith had experimented as a running back during Chiefs training camp this past summer, but the Packers plan to use him on defense.

Smith has not returned punts in the NFL. That job could go to undrafted rookie Darrius Shepherd.

Davis had just one catch this season for the Packers, good for 28 yards in the opener against the Bears. He had three punt returns for one yard to go along with seven fair catches.

The Raiders are scheduled to face the Packers, on Oct. 20 at Lambeau Field.