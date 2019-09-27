Packers suffer first loss under LaFleur

Nigel Bradham intercepted a tipped Aaron Rodgers pass in the end zone in the final minute as the Philadelphia Eagles held off the Green Bay Packers comeback attempt 34-27 at Lambeau Field.

Carson Wentz threw for 160 yards and three touchdowns to help the Eagles even their record at 2-2. Jordan Howard led the Eagles ground attack with 87 yards on 15 carries and two touchdowns. He also caught a touchdown pass.

Rodgers threw for 422 yards, two scores and his first pick of the season. He completed 34 of 53 but lost a fumble and threw the pick at the end. Davante Adams caught 10 passes for 180 yards in defeat, but left the game late with a toe injury.

Adams isn’t the only starter that left early. Running back Jamaal Williams was carted off on a stretcher on the Packers opening drive as a result of head and neck injuries. The team reported that he had full use of his extremities.

Right tackle Bryan Bulaga left with a shoulder injury and Kevin King with a groin injury. The Packers also lost backups (CB) Tony Brown with a hamstring injury and (s) Will Redmond, who was being evaluated for a concussion.

The Packers defense, which has been rock solid the first three weeks of the season, couldn’t stop the run. The Eagles finished with 176 yards on 33 carries, a 5.3 yard per carry average. They also failed to register a quarterback sack or force a turnover.

The Packers had the ball 1st and goal on their final two possessions of the game and failed to score. The first was a first and goal at the 1 situation and Rodgers threw four straight incompletions.

The second came in the final minute. With first and goal at the seven, this time the Packers handed the ball to Aaron Jones, who gained four yards to the three. With two timeouts, the Packers could have run again, but elected to pass. That’s when Rodgers pass was deflected and intercepted.

The Packers managed just 77 yards rushing on 20 carries, but Aaron Rodgers had 46 of the 77 yards.

Besides Adams big night, tight end Jimmy Graham had his best game of the season, catching six passes for 61 yards and a 14-year touchdown that tied the game at 27-27 late in the third quarter.

The Packers are off until a week from Sunday when they face the Cowboys in Dallas. The Eagles will host the New York Jets in their next game on that same day.