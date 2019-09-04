Representative Jim Sensenbrenner won’t seek reelection

Wisconsin’s longest serving member of Congress has announced he won’t seek reelection. Menominee Falls Republican Jim Sensenbrenner made the announcement on Wednesday. The 76-year-old was elected to the House in a 1979 special election.

Sensenbrenner currently sits on the House Judiciary Committee and the House Committee on Foreign Affairs. Wisconsin’s Fifth Congressional District is heavily Republican, so the winner of the GOP primary will likely claim the seat.

Sensenbrenner’s announcement comes a week after another Wisconsin House Republican, Sean Duffy, said he’ll resign later this month.