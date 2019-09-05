Republicans consider run for Sensenbrenner’s 5th CD seat

Jim Sensebrenner is a little worried that conservatives may box each other of his seat in Congress. Sensenbrenner told WISN’s Jay Weber that he’s leaving Congress in 2021 to try and hand the seat to a new conservative who can represent the 5th Congressional District.

“One of the concerns that I have is that you will have 5 or 6 conservatives and one RINO running in the Republican primary, and the RINO ends up winning without about 20% of the vote.”

Sensenbrenner said he’s walking away now to give a younger Republican a chance to take over his WOW (Waukesha, Ozaukee and Washington) counties seat before Wisconsin draws its new political map after the 2020 census.

State Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald is “seriously weighing a run.” A statement from him says Washington D.C. “is a mess, and in need of more Wisconsin-style common sense,” and that “President Trump needs strong allies to fix it.”

Sensenbrenner has been in Congress since 1979. Fitzgerald hasn’t been in the legislature quite that long, but he is a veteran lawmaker, having first been elected to the Senate in 1994. Former state senator and 2018 Republican U.S. Senate nominee Leah Vukmir is also reported to be considering entering the race.