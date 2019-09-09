Reward offered for Avery’s ‘real killer’

Convicted killer Steve Avery’s attorney has announced a 100-thousand dollar reward is being offered in the case. Kathleen Zellner represents Avery, who along with his nephew Brendan Dassey are in prison for there convictions in the October 2005 murder of Theresa Halbach.

Zellner posted on Twitter over the weekend that the reward Is being offered by a “concerned citizen” for the arrest and conviction of Halbach’s “real killer.” Last month a judge denied Avery’s request for a new trial. He’s serving a life sentence with no chance for parole.

Tips should be called in to (630)847-3733

WOMT