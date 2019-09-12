Rodgers not excited about Packers early home-heavy schedule

Starting with this week’s home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Lambeau Field, the Green Bay Packers will play 5 of the next 6 games at the friendly confines. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said he’s not thrilled with the home heavy schedule because those games could be best served later in the season when the temperature dips below freezing.

“Being an elder statesman,” Rodgers said, “You’d like it to be the opposite. You’d like it to be the stretch run, five of six at home, as cold as possible, under 32 (degrees) and make some of these teams come play us.”

Now the Packers will finish with a heavy road schedule, which means they need to make hay early.

The Packers will host Denver a week from Sunday, followed by a quick turn-around against the Philadelphia Eagles the following Thursday night. After a trip to Dallas the following week, the Packers return home to face Detroit and Oakland. That’s five home games in seven weeks. After that, the Packers will be forced to play six of their final nine games away from Lambeau Field.

AUDIO: Aaron Rodgers not a fan of 5 of 6 at home right now :16