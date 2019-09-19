State Democrats introduce ‘red flag law’ bill, already face stiff opposition from Republicans

State Democrats gathered at the capital on the anniversary of a mass shooting near Madison to push for gun control policies.

Governor Tony Evers says the bill will enact what’s called Extreme Risk Protection Orders, or so called ‘red flag laws’.

“In a state where nearly three of four gun deaths are suicide, having an ERPO process could be an important tool in helping us address firearm related suicides in Wisconsin.”

Evers says those ideas have broad support in the public, but not with elected Republicans. “Each and every day officials choose ideologies and false dichotomies over doing what’s right, that’s a choice that has consequences.”

In a joint statement in response, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald are calling it a non starter. “It’s widely known that we believe this legislation poses threats to due process and the 2nd Amendment rights of law-abiding citizens.”

Vos and Fitzgerald pointed instead to the 100 million dollars they passed in the budget that improves school safety, and say that they’re committed to improving mental health programs to prevent gun violence.