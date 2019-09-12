State Patrol reminds drivers to stop for school bus red lights

School is back in session, and the State Patrol is reminding you to stop when you see a school bus with its red lights on.

You might think that’s a no brainer, but D O T Spokesman Rob Miller says a lot of people just either don’t seem to care about stopping for buses, or are in too much of a hurry to wait.

“Last year in Wisconsin there were over 1000 traffic convictions for failure to stop for a school bus.”

Drivers must stop for stopped buses at all times, unless there’s a median or curb between them and the bus. Miller says failing to stop is not only dangerous to kids, it’s also pricey.

“The citation for that totals 326 dollars, and also carries the potential of four demerit points against the person’s license.”

You can also get a ticket even if officers aren’t around, because bus drivers can report you to the police to follow up on a violation.