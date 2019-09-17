State Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald announces run for Congress

State Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald told WISN’s Jay Weber on Tuesday morning that he is running to fill Republican Jim Sensenbrenner’s seat in Congress.

“I’ve been kind of watching and waiting for Congressman Sensenbrenner to see when he would actually think retirement was a good option for him. So as soon as I heard the news, I reached out to my wife and family members and supporters, and it didn’t take long for me to say I’m in this, 100 percent.”

Fitzgerald says he’s got the chops to make an impact in Washington DC.

“I’ve driven a lot of conservative policies over the last 25 years, 12 years as Majority Leader. And I’d love the opportunity to be able to go out to Washington and hopefully make that same kind of impact.”

The announcement makes Fitzgerald the first to officially announce a run for Sensenbrenner’s seat. A number of other Republicans have floated their names as possibly making a run in the 5th District.