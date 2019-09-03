State Senator Lena Taylor to run for Milwaukee mayor

State Senator Lena Taylor has been a critic of Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett in the past. Now the Democrat is running for the mayor’s job. “I consider him as a mentor, and a friend. But we’re at a crossroads. If when you’re moving to two decades, and all you can do is this, I just ask for one to lead or, with all due respect, get out of the way.”

Barrett, who’s been mayor since 2004, has yet to formally announce a re-election effort. Taylor, who’s served in the state Senate since 2004, is the fourth announced candidate for the spring mayoral primary.

“Right now my priority is to win the primary. And win the general. And change Milwaukee.”