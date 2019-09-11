State’s first 2019 human case of West Nile Virus confirmed

The year’s first confirmed human case of West Nile Virus in Wisconsin has been reported. That case is reported in Northeastern Wisconsin. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is advising residents to continue to protect themselves against mosquito bites. West Nile virus is spread to humans through the bite of an infected mosquito and is not spread person to person.

Mosquitoes get the virus by feeding on infected birds. The majority of human WNV cases occur during the months of August and September. But the risk of contracting WNV and other mosquito-borne illnesses is present any time mosquitoes are active, so be vigilant throughout the rest of the summer and into early fall.