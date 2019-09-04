Sternberger to Injured reserve, Packers sign Lazard to active roster

The Green Bay Packers placed third round draft pick, wide receiver Jace Sternberger on injured reserve this week. Sternberger injured his left ankle in the final preseason game against the Kansas City Chiefs last Thursday and has been in a walking boot this week.

Because Sternberger was on the initial 53-man roster, he will be eligible to return after eight weeks.

The Packers used the roster spot to sign wide receiver Allen Lazard off of the team’s practice squad. The 6’5 Lazard caught six passes for 114 yards and one touchdown.

Lazard was originally signed as an undrafted free agent out of Iowa State by the Jacksonville Jaguars on May 11, 2018. He spent most of last season on the Jaguars’ practice squad. Lazard was signed to the Packers’ active roster from Jacksonville’s practice squad on Dec. 18, 2018, and made his NFL debut against the Detroit Lions in Week 17.

Lazard appeared in 48 games for the Cyclones, finishing as the school’s career leader in receptions (241), receiving yards (3,360) and 100-yard receiving games (12). Lazard earned first-team All-Big 12 honors in both 2016 and 2017.