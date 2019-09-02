Taylor named Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week

Wisconsin Badger running back was awarded the Big Ten Conference Offensive Player of the Week on Monday.

Taylor tallied 183 all-purpose yards and four touchdowns in the Badgers 49-0 win at South Florida last Friday, becoming the first Big Ten player to record at least two rushing and two receiving touchdowns in the same game since Illinois’ Mikel Leshoure in 2010.

Taylor rushed 16 times for 135 yards and a pair of touchdowns, topping the 100-yard rushing mark for the 23rd time in his career. He also caught two passes for 48 yards and two more touchdowns, the first two receiving touchdowns of his career.

It’s the fifth career Offensive Player of the Week award and the first of the season. He last captured the honor on Nov. 19, 2018.

The Badgers play their home opener this Saturday against Central Michigan at Camp Randall.