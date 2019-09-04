Thames powers Brewers past Astros

Eric Thames’ three-run homer capped a four-run third inning and the Milwaukee Brewers went on to double up the Astros 4-2 at Miller Park. Thames homer came off of Houston starter Zach Greinke. Ryan Braun’s RBI single tied it at one for the Brewers, before Thames long ball.

Jordan Lyles continued his strong performance on the mound, throwing 6 1/3 innings. Drew Pomeranz followed with 1 2/3 innings of solid relief before Josh Hader finished up in the 9th for his 28th save.

Lyles (10-8), surrendered six hits, struck out two and didn’t issue a walk. His ERA in seven starts for the Brewers, dropped to 2.56.

With the Brewers leading 4-1 in the sixth, Houston’s Alex Bregman clubbed a solo homer to center to make it 4-2 to close out the scoring.

The Brewers have the day off on Wednesday before opening a crucial four-game series against the Chicago Cubs at Miller Park on Thursday night. Chase Anderson is scheduled to face Jose Quintana in the series opener.

Quintana is 8-4 against Milwaukee with a 2.65 ERA in 16 starts. He beat the Brewers last week in Chicago, 7-1.

The Brewers will start that series trailing the Cubs by four games in the wildcard race. To gain any ground, they need to win the series. Taking 3 out of 4 would cut the lead in half to two games. A Milwaukee sweep would bring the two teams even.

It’s not just the Brewers and Cubs in the wildcard race. Both Arizona and Philadelphia are ahead of the Brewers in the playoff hunt.

The Brewers are 7-8 against the Cubs in the season series, but the Brewers are 4-2 against their rivals at Miller Park.

The St. Louis Cardinals lead the Central Division by three games over the Cubs and seven over the Brewers.