Trump emergency declaration includes loss of $8 million for Madison Air National Guard base

Funding for Madison’s Air National Guard base will be spent on the southern border instead. A Wisconsin National Guard spokesman confirmed Wednesday that $8 million that had been allotted for a small arms weapons range at the 115th Fighter Wing’s Truax Field has been diverted to help pay for border barriers, part of President Donald Trump’s national emergency declaration.

Details of 127 military projects that stand to lose $3.6 billion to cover costs on the border with Mexico were made public by the Department of Defense.