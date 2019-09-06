Twelve to be inducted into UW Athletics Hall of Fame

The Wisconsin athletic department will hold its annual Hall of Fame induction ceremonies on Friday night (Sept. 6). The UW Athletics Hall of Fame will grow by twelve new members. They include:

Donovan Bergstrom (XC, Track & Field)

Pat Christenson (Wrestling)

Elzie Higginbottom (Track & Field)

Bill Howard (Men’s hockey)

Trent Jackson (Men’s basketball)

Gwen Jorgensen (XC, Track & Field, Swimming)

Jim Kalscheur (Special Service)

Kelly Kennedy Saurer (Volleyball)

Otto Puls (Special Service)

Joe Thomas (Football)

Jessie Vetter McConnell (Women’s Hockey)

Ben Walter (Golf)