‘Vape kings’ in court

Prosecutors say a Racine County THC vape cartridge operation busted this month was the largest in the country. Brothers Tyler and Jacob Huffhines were in court in Kenosha Monday to answer a series of drug charges.

During that court appearance, prosecutors maintained the two spent $300,000 in California on THC oil which they used to start their drug empire.

The DA said the brothers worked out of a condominium they rented from their mother, and that they even had a payroll for employees. Investigators are now looking for those workers, who will likely face charges, too.