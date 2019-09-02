Veteran Wausau area journalist Glenn Moberg dies

Friends and family have confirmed that veteran Central Wisconsin news anchor and reporter Glen Moberg has died following a battle with inoperable stomach cancer. Moberg announced his diagnosis on December 19, 2018, in a Facebook post. In the post he said “death has a great way of focusing the mind, and I am trying to use the time I have left in the best way that I can, making the world a slightly better place than it was the day before. All of our time here is limited and it can end without warning.”

Moberg officially retired from Wisconsin Public Radio February 1st. He was the longtime host of “Route 51,” a weekly culture and public affairs program that airs on stations along the US Highway 51 corridor for Rhinelander to Wausau, Stevens Point, and Marshfield.

Before working in radio, Moberg served as an anchor and news director for a pair of TV stations in the Wausau area. He was also a noted musician known to post videos and lyrics from his songs to social media. He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Mary Beth, and two children.

WSAU