Vos demands Evers change date of 7th CD special election

Speaker Robin Vos is demanding that Governor Tony Evers change the date of a special election in northern Wisconsin. In a letter to Evers, the Republican Assembly Speaker said the Democratic governor’s announced January 27 special election in the 7th Congressional District would place a December 30 primary on the final day of Hanukkah, the Jewish Festival of Lights.

“I respectfully demand that you find a new date for the upcoming special election,’ Vos said. Evers called for the special election on Monday, the same day Republican Sean Duffy’s resignation became effective.