Vukmir is a ‘no’ on running for Sensenbrenner’s house seat

Former state Senator Leah Vukmir will not run for the U.S. House.

Vukmir lost a race for U.S. Senate to Democrat Tammy Baldwin last year, and has since taken a job with the National Taxpayers Union. In a statement, she said that’s allowed her to “enjoy some personal freedom.”

She’s the third Republican to pass on a bid for the 5th District seat being vacated by Jim Sensenbrenner.

WisPolitics has reported that state Senator Chris Kapenga plans to enter the race. Other Republicans considering it include Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald and Matt Walker, son of former Governor Scott Walker.