Wisconsin joins lawsuit opposing changes to SNAP

Wisconsin is joining 23 other states in opposing proposed changes to the federal Food Stamps program. Under the federal Agriculture Department proposal, states would no longer be allowed set their eligibility rules for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, otherwise known as SNAP.

For now, states are allowed to take factors like cost of living or child care costs into consideration. Twenty-four attorneys general say the Trump administration proposal would take food assistance away from more than three-million people. Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul said more than half of the Wisconsinites who would lose benefits will be children or seniors. He also predicts higher bureaucracy and administrative costs.

“This proposed rule is nothing short of cruel. If it goes into effect, thousands of Wisconsinites will lose their FoodShare benefits. More than half of the Wisconsinites who will lose those benefits will be children or seniors. And, this rule will result in increased bureaucracy and administrative costs,” said Kaul.