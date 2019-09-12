Wisconsin’s Neuville is calling it a career

Wisconsin tight end Zander Neuville was attempting to make yet another comeback. The sixth-year senior was attempting to make it back after gaining another season from the NCAA after suffering season-ending knee injuries in 2017 and 2018.

Neuville had spent the last month getting back into football shape and was just about ready to return to the field when he suffered another season ending injury.

Badger coaches were hoping Neuville would be able to join them on the field soon after the position’s depth had been challenged by injuries. He had put his plans of attending medical school on hold for a year, while attempting his comeback.

Now, Neuville is ending his football playing days and will watch his team from the sidelines. He’ll begin medical school next fall.