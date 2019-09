Wisconsin senior linebacker Chris Orr was named the Big Ten Conference Defensive Player of the Week on Monday.

Orr recorded nine tackles (5 solo), two sacks and a forced fumble in the Badgers 24-15 win over the Northwestern Wildcats at Camp Randall Stadium on Saturday.

Orr anchored a defense that allowed just 255 yards, recorded 14 tackles for loss, 5 sacks and two defensive touchdowns.

This is Orr’s first career Defensive Player of the Week honor.